GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) – The screen of a 65-year-old drive-in movie theater in Idaho has been destroyed by high winds and the owner says he hopes to rebuild.

First, though, he needs to find someone who can do the specialized work.

Chris Wagner, owner of the Sunset Auto Vue drive-in theater in Grangeville, told The Lewiston Tribune the screen has only been damaged by winds twice since it was built in 1955.

The last time, in 2007, the manufacturer and repairman was 75 years old. Wagner says it’s hard to find people with experience to do the work, because there are now so few drive-in theaters in the United States.