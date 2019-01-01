DUCHESNE, Utah (AP) — Six people were injured when their plane crashed in Duchesne County on Friday.

Officials say the Cessna T210M took off from Roosevelt on Friday morning en route to Moon Lake. The plane had engine trouble and crashed just south of the lake near a campground at about 11:45 a.m.

Six people were on board the aircraft. One man was taken by air ambulance to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo with injuries that were serious but non-life-threatening.

Another man, two women and two teenagers were transported by ambulance to Uintah Basin Medical Center in Roosevelt. Their conditions were not available.

The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.