BOISE, IDAHO (AP) — Canada geese were shot and left to waste for the second time this winter along the Snake River in Minidoka County.

Idaho Fish and Game says officers found six Canada geese dumped and left to waste on January 16. These birds were dumped in the same spot that nine other geese were found in late December.

Both times officers found the birds completely intact with no meat taken off. Senior Conservation Officer Aaron Andruska says the fact that someone has dumped Canada geese twice in the same location is appalling.

Andruska says it’s a blatant case of wasting game.