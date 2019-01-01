LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP, Casper Star-Tribune) — Prosecutors in Wyoming have charged four roommates in criminal court on suspicion of violating a quarantine order issued because of their exposure to COVID-19.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that Albany County prosecutors have said the four women were required under quarantine orders last week to remain home.

Prosecutors say a video shows all four women with an unidentified man at Lake Hattie. Prosecutors believe three of the roommates were students at the University of Wyoming.

The university released a statement Thursday saying school officials are looking into where they may have visited and would notify people with whom they could have interacted.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune