ALPINE, UTAH (AP) — Authorities have rescued four men who were caught in an avalanche while skiing in the mountains of north-central Utah over the weekend. No one was buried.

Utah County Sgt. Spencer Cannon said two of the men had leg injuries that required medical attention, including one man who was taken by ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

Cannon said the other skier was off the mountain, but could not confirm if he was taken to the hospital.

The Utah County sheriff’s office said Sunday in a post on Twitter that two other skiers sustained minor injuries, and all four were rescued.

It was not immediately known what triggered the avalanche.