307 Baseball Presented by Buckle up for Life Wyoming (6-2-22)

This Week Elan and Cody reveal the new 307 Baseball Coaches and Media Poll with David Settle from Wyopreps. And we Talk with this Week’s 307 Baseball Player of the Week.

