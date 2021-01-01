LARAMIE, WYO. (AP) — Three students at the University of Wyoming were killed in a car accident on U.S. Route 287 several miles south of the Colorado state line.

KTWO-AM reported that Saturday’s accident left two other students injured, with one of them critically.

University President Ed Seidel says the students killed in the accident were 18-year-old Sienna Potter, 19-year-old Rebecca Marley and 21-year-old William Malone. Potter was a first-year early childhood education student. Marley was a first-year marketing student. Malone was a senior majoring in computer science.

Source: KTWO-AM