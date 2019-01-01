3 more arrests in attack on black missionary in Utah

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Police have arrested three more people who are thought to have been involved in an attack on a black missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Daily Herald in Provo reported Tuesday that 19-year-old Nathan Thomas, of Nephi, and two juveniles were arrested in connection with the Jan. 28 attack in the central Utah city of Payson.

In total, five people have been arrested.

Thomas has been charged with assault, which is enhanced by a hate crime classification.

The victim, who is Panamanian, says a group yelled a racial slur and beat him as he headed to a house.

Source: The Daily Herald