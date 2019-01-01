UTAH | By BRADY McCOMBS (AP) — Utah state health officials say all but one of Utah’s 28 confirmed coronavirus deaths have been people over the age of 55. That breakdown mirrors national trends.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show more than nine in 10 of the 15,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the United States were older than 55.

The latest reported death among Utah residents was a 68-year-old man from northern Utah who was serving as a senior missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.