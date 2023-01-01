Your browser does not support the video tag.

KNYN encourages you and your family to have fun hunting for this year’s prize egg! Before we start there are some basic things you need to keep in mind while you search…

1. THE EGG IS NOT ON PRIVATE PROPERTY! (BUSINESS OR PERSONAL)

Please respect the privacy and personal property of others.

2. THE EGG IS NOT HIDDEN IN A PLACE THAT WILL PUT PERSONS IN DANGER!

It is not anywhere near the railroad tracks. It is not where a person might slide into a pond or river. Think safety first!

3. THE EGG IS NOT BURIED! You don’t have to dig anything up or pull anything out of the ground to find the egg.

4. DO NOT TAKE ANYTHING APART!

You will not have to take apart, unscrew, or alter any man-made structure in any way to find the egg.

5. THE EGG IS HIDDEN WITHIN (or within a half mile of ) EVANSTON CITY LIMITS on either state, city or county property that the public has access to on a regular basis.

6. BASICALLY, DO UNTO OTHERS’ PROPERTY AS YOU WOULD HAVE DONE UNTO YOUR PROPERTY.

Find the clues at the following participating sponsor locations in Evanston.

THE LEGAL TENDER BEST WESTERN DUNMAR INN, FREEWAY TIRE, ELLINGFORD BROTHERS, JODYS DINER,

UINTA BOCES #1, TRONA VALLEY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, MCKAY FRANCOM D.D.S., KALLAS AUTOMOTIVE/NAPA,

WESTAR PRINTING/ROCKY MOUNTAIN SIGN, HOOVER CHIROPRACTIC, MY LIFE FINANCIAL AT&T NORCO,

ELEVATION MEDICAL IMAGING, BASECAMP, AND UINTA EYE & VISION.

Different clues will be released each weekday. Different businesses might have different clues.

Have fun this year and Happy Hunting!