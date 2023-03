2023 4A WEST REGIONALS DAY 2 BOYS BASKETBALL: #2 JACKSON VS #4 GREEN RIVER (12 PM)

2023 4A WEST REGIONALS DAY 2 BOYS BASKETBALL: #2 JACKSON VS #4 GREEN RIVER (12 PM)

Game Date: Friday March 3rd, 2023

Game Time: Tip off at 12 PM

Game Location: 4A West Regional Tournament: Day 2 – Star Valley HS – Afton, WY.

Play By Play: Jake Nichols