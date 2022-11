FEDERAL OFFICES

US REPRESENTATIVE

2 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

REPUBLICAN

HARRIET HAGEMAN – 5,118

DEMOCRATIC

LYNNETTE GREYBULL – 987

LIBERTARIAN

RICHARD BRUBAKER – 178

CONSTITUTION

MARISSA JOY SELVIG – 161

STATE OFFICES

GOVERNOR

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

REPUBLICAN

MARK GORDON – 5,223

DEMOCRATIC

THERESA A. LIVINGSTON – 754

LIBERTARIAN

JARED J. BALDES – 269

SECRETARY OF STATE

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

REPUBLICAN

CHUCK GRAY – 5,585

STATE AUDITOR

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

REPUBLICAN

KRISTI RACINES – 5,612

STATE TREASURER

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

REPUBLICAN

CURT MEIER – 5,645

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

REPUBLICAN

MEGAN DEGENFELDER – 5,202

DEMOCRATIC

SERGIO A. MALDONADO, SR. – 1,050

SENATE DISTRICT 15

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

REPUBLICAN

WENDY DAVIS SCHULER – 5,242

HOUSE DISTRICT 49

2 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR ONE 1

REPUBLICAN

RYAN C. BERGER – 2,060

DEMOCRATIC

TIM BEPPLER – 858

HOUSE DISTRICT 19

2 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR ONE 1

VOTE FOR ONE (1)

REPUBLICAN

JON R. CONRAD – 1,748

DEMOCRATIC

SARAH BUTTERS – 374

HOUSE DISTRICT 18

2 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR ONE 1

REPUBLICAN

SCOTT HEINER – 429

LIBERTARIAN

DENNIS B. LAUGHLIN – 63

COUNTY OFFICES

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR NO MORE THAN 2

REPUBLICAN

DAVID MARK ANDERSON – 4,535

REPUBLICAN

ERIC SOUTH – 4,215

COUNTY CORONER

FOUR 4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

REPUBLICAN

GREG CRANDALL – 5,924

COUNTY ATTORNEY

FOUR 4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

REPUBLICAN

LORETTA HOWIESON KALLAS – 5,014

COUNTY SHERIFF

FOUR 4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

REPUBLICAN

ANDY KOPP – 3,922

INDEPENDENT

ROWDY DEAN –2,651

COUNTY CLERK

FOUR 4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

REPUBLICAN

AMANDA HUTCHINSON – 5,847

COUNTY TREASURER

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR ONE 1

REPUBLICAN

TERRY BRIMHALL – 5,794

COUNTY ASSESSOR

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR ONE 1

REPUBLICAN

LORI S. PERKINS – 5,639

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

REPUBLICAN

KERRI WRIGHT – 5,727

JUDICIAL

FOR JUDGE A OF THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

SHALL JUDGE JOSEPH B. BLUEMEL BE RETAINED IN OFFICE?

YES – 4,408

NO – 1,606

FOR THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT, CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE SHALL JUDGE JOHN R. PROKOS BE

RETAINED IN OFFICE?

YES – 4,413

NO – 1,242

FOR THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT, CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE SHALL JUDGE CRAIG L. JONES BE

RETAINED IN OFFICE?

YES – 4,451

NO – 1,217

MUNICIPAL OFFICES (EVANSTON)

EVANSTON CITY MAYOR

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR ONE 1

KENT WILLIAMS – 1,711

TIM LYNCH – 1,449

EVANSTON COUNCIL WARD 1

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR ONE 1

JEN HEGEMAN – 475

MIKAL D WELLING – 452

EVANSTON COUNCIL WARD 2

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR ONE 1

JESSE LIND – 699

TIB OTTLEY – 555

EVANSTON COUNCIL WARD 3

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR ONE 1

DAVID DON WELLING – 621

MUNICIPAL OFFICES (BEAR RIVER)

BEAR RIVER COUNCIL

VOTE FOR ONE 2

BJ STOKES – 111

CLYDE KOFOED – 98

TODD M. JONES – 72

JAMES G. JOHNSON – 35

MUNICIPAL OFFICES (LYMAN)

LYMAN TOWN MAYOR

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

SHANE HOOTON – 392

ALLEN WYATT – 287

LYMAN COUNCIL

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN 2

BRONSON BERG – 376

GREGG MORETTI – 373

JIMMY BRAMLETT – 258

BOB ARMSTRONG – 194

MUNICIPAL OFFICES (MT. VIEW)

MOUNTAIN VIEW COUNCIL

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN 2

KELLY BONNER – 275

JAMY D. FERRIN – 260

KATIE (JOHNSON) TAYLOR – 221

SCHOOL DISTRICT(S)

UINTA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 1 TRUSTEES

2 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

CHRISTA BARKER WEAVER – 2,653

TAMRA MANDER PETERSEN – 709

UINTA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 1 TRUSTEES

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN 5

JENNY WELLING – 2,059

DAVID BENNETT – 1,911

CALEB GUILD – 1,887

JESSE LIND – 1,715

JANICE DAVIS – 1,619

BRIAN WOODWARD – 1,597

SHELBY POWELL – 1,101

JOHN R. DUBOIS SR. – 945

UINTA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 4 TRUSTEES

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN 2

KELLY Q CARPENTER – 992

DALE MADSEN – 904

UINTA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 6 TRUSTEES

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN 2

SPENCER J. EYRE – 696

JASON LAMBERTI – 473

KALLI H. HILL – 439

AMBER TAYLOR – 325

SPECIAL DISTRICTS

CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR – RURAL

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

KELLY GUILD – 5,481

CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR – URBAN

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

TY LESTER – 5,221

CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR – AT LARGE

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

KEVIN CONDOS – 5,166

RURAL FIRE DISTRICT

4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1

DANA STONE – 1,720

BALLOT PROPOSITIONS

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT A

THE WYOMING CONSTITUTION ALLOWS THE STATE TO INVEST STATE FUNDS IN EQUITIES SUCH AS THE STOCK OF CORPORATIONS, BUT DOES NOT ALLOW THE FUNDS OF COUNTIES, CITIES AND OTHER POLITICAL SUBDIVISIONS TO BE INVESTED IN EQUITIES. THE ADOPTION OF THIS AMENDMENT WOULD ALLOW THE FUNDS OF COUNTIES, CITIES AND OTHER POLITICAL SUBDIVISIONS TO BE INVESTED IN EQUITIES TO THE EXTENT AND IN THE MANNER THE LEGISLATURE MAY ALLOW BY LAW. ANY LAW AUTHORIZING THE INVESTMENT OF SPECIFIED POLITICAL SUBDIVISION FUNDS IN EQUITIES WOULD REQUIRE A TWO-THIRDS VOTE OF BOTH HOUSES OF THE LEGISLATURE.

FOR – 3,410

AGAINST – 2,643

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT B

CURRENTLY, THE WYOMING CONSTITUTION REQUIRES WYOMING SUPREME COURT JUSTICES AND DISTRICT COURT JUDGES TO RETIRE UPON REACHING THE AGE OF SEVENTY (70). THIS AMENDMENT INCREASES THE MANDATORY RETIREMENT AGE OF SUPREME COURT JUSTICES AND DISTRICT COURT JUDGES FROM AGE SEVENTY (70) TO AGE SEVENTY-FIVE (75).

FOR – 3,930

AGAINST – 2,434

PROPOSED BALLOT PROPOSITION 1 FOR RESIDENTS OF UINTA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 1 FOR CONTINUING THE ADDITIONAL SPECIAL SCHOOL DISTRICT TAX,

NOT TO EXCEED TWO (2) MILLS,

FOR MAINTENANCE OF POST SECONDARY EDUCATION SERVICES OFFERED BY THE UINTA COUNTY BOARD OF COOPERATIVE EDUCATIONAL SERVICES #1, FORMERLY KNOWN AS LIFELONG LEARNING CENTER.

FOR – 2,640

AGAINST – 1,363

PROPOSED BALLOT PROPOSITION 2 FOR RESIDENTS OF THE CITY OF EVANSTON

SHALL THE CITY OF EVANSTON BE AUTHORIZED TO RENEW A LODGING TAX AT A RATE OF TWO PERCENT (2%) UPON THE SALES PRICE PAID FOR SLEEPING ACCOMMODATIONS FOR GUESTS IN HOTELS, MOTELS, TOURIST COURTS, TRAILER PARKS, CAMPGROUNDS, DUDE RANCHES, SHORT TERM CONDOMINIUMS AND SIMILAR ESTABLISHMENTS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH WYOMING STATUTE 39-15-204 (a)(ii)?

FOR – 2,535

AGAINST – 666

PROPOSED BALLOT PROPOSITION 2 FOR RESIDENTS OF THE TOWN OF MOUNTAIN VIEW

FOR – 241

AGAINST – 204