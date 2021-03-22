2021 KNYN / KACH Egg Hunts

Mylocalradio.com encourages you and your family to have fun hunting for this years prize Easter egg worth $500 dollars!. Before you start hunting, there are some basic ground rules that you need to keep in mind while you search...Please respect the privacy and personal property of others, just like you would like them to respect your private property and possessions.It is not anywhere near railroad tracks. It is not where a person might slide into a pond or river. Please, THINK SAFETY FIRST as you have fun in your search.You don't have to dig anything up, pull anything out of the ground to find the egg. Let buried things stay buried!If you find the egg you will know it. You will not have to take apart, unscrew, or alter any man made structure in any way to find the egg.The egg will only be hidden on city or county property that the public has access to on a regular basis. Once again, PLEASE RESPECT PERSONAL AND BUSINESS PRIVATE PROPERTY. If you have a question, please ask a business or resident near where you want to search if the land is public or private.Think “safety first”. Do not dig. Don't unscrew, unwire or take anything apart while looking for the egg. Stay on city, state or county property that has general public access.who helped make this year's Egg Hunt possible: Kallas Automotive, Ellingford Brothers, Trona Valley Federal credit Union, Jody's Diner, Chad 's Automotive, The Legal Tender Restaurant inside Best Western Dunman Inn, Superior Rental and The Gun Room, Edge of Town Pizza Pub & Uinta Lanes Bowling, Cazin 's / Ace Hardware, Joe's Modern Cleaner and Laundromat , Floors and More, The Lumberyard, Freeway Tire, Hoover Chiropractic, and Westar Printing & Rocky Mountain Sign.who made this year's Egg Hunt possible: Tattles Bar & Grill, Stoke's Market & True Value, West Motor Company, Rae's Bake Shoppe.Different businesses might have different clues.