2019 Utah 1A State Basketball Championships

*All games will air LIVE. Schedules will be available once you make your selection.



Second Round - 1A State Championship Tournament - Feb. 26th

Boys - Second Round GamesGirls - Second Round Games

Quarterfinal Round & Consolation - 1A State Championship Tournament - Feb. 27th

Boys - Quarterfinal & Consolation GamesGirls - Quarterfinal & Consolation Games

Boys/Girls Semifinal Round & Consolation - 1A State Tournament - Feb. 28th

Boys - Semifinal, Single Loss & Consolation GamesGirls - Semifinal, Single Loss & Consolation Games

Boys/Girls Final Round & Placing Games - 1A State Tournament - Feb 29th

Boys - Tournament Championship & Placing GamesGirls -Tournament Championship & Placing Games