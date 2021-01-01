SHOSHONI, WYO. (AP) — Two men died in an explosion in a rail car tanker at a repair facility in central Wyoming.

Shoshoni Police Chief Chris Konja said the explosion was reported at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday at Wasatch Railcar Repair.

Two men were unresponsive in an oil tanker. Because of noxious gases, a specialized confined quarters team from the Casper Fire Department responded.

The bodies of the men, ages 18 and 28, were recovered from the tanker. Police say the cause of the explosion is still being investigated in coordination with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Federal Railroad Administration.

Source: KTWO-AM