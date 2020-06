SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and BRADY McCOMBS (AP) — Two Salt Lake City men accused of setting fire to an empty police car during protests over the death of George Floyd have been charged in federal court.

Arson charges filed Wednesday say they tossed combustible substances into the patrol car, feeding the flames that destroyed it.

Each man could face at least five and up to 20 years in prison if convicted.