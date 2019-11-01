LOGAN, Utah – A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck 5 miles east of North Logan at 9:56:36 p.m. on Saturday evening, accoding to the U.S. Geological Survey. The micro-quake happened at a depth of 11.1 miles below the surface.

Another micro quake, measuring 2.3 in magnitude, was reported outside Levan, Utah in central Utah a couple of hours earlier.

Students at Utah State University in Logan, and hundreds of others in the region reported feeling the quake.

There were no reports of damage or injuries related to either event.