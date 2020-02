GAME DAY: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2020 –

LOCATION: RICH HIGH SCHOOL – RANDOLPH, UTAH –

TIME: PRE-MATCH COVERAGE @ 9:25 AM – FIRST MATCHES @ 9:30 AM –

WATCH LIVE AT MYLOCALRADIO.COM/EVANSTON –

PLAY-BY-PLAY: RYAN STEINECKERT –