LARAMIE, Wyo. – The University of Wyoming lists 19 students from Uinta County on the 2019 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Mylocalradio.com would like to congratulate these students on receiving this honor, and recognize the effort and dedication shown by these students in earning this achievement.

Students are:

Bear River

Gabrielle Bowie

Evanston

Alli Rebecca Barker

Sierra A. Burleigh

Arielle Greer

Madison L. Haws

Jeannie L. Jex

Linsey Lancaster

Brinae L. Sanders

Brady Wagstaff

Alexis Mae Weekly

Fort Bridger

Wynston William Anglen

Lyman

Conlon T. Fields

Lyndee Ellen McKown

Kolton Rogers

Sherry A. Taylor

Travis Johns Toomer

Mountain View

Emilee H. Benedict

Marley Elizabeth Newton

Anthony S. Olguin