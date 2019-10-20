LARAMIE, Wyo. – The University of Wyoming lists 19 students from Uinta County on the 2019 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Mylocalradio.com would like to congratulate these students on receiving this honor, and recognize the effort and dedication shown by these students in earning this achievement.
Students are:
Bear River
Gabrielle Bowie
Evanston
Alli Rebecca Barker
Sierra A. Burleigh
Arielle Greer
Madison L. Haws
Jeannie L. Jex
Linsey Lancaster
Brinae L. Sanders
Brady Wagstaff
Alexis Mae Weekly
Fort Bridger
Wynston William Anglen
Lyman
Conlon T. Fields
Lyndee Ellen McKown
Kolton Rogers
Sherry A. Taylor
Travis Johns Toomer
Mountain View
Emilee H. Benedict
Marley Elizabeth Newton
Anthony S. Olguin