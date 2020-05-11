SALT LAKE CITY | By BRADY McCOMBS (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Thursday it will reopen 17 of its sacred temples for wedding ceremonies in Utah, Idaho and abroad.
Church officials said in a news release that 17 temples in Idaho, Utah, Germany and Sweden will reopen Monday for marriage ceremonies only, under phase 1. Phase 1 allows for marriages for previously endowed members under strict guidelines and safety precautions, with a limited number of guests.
The faith plans a four-phase reopening of its 167 temples worldwide that were closed after the COVID-19 pandemic spread.
The following temples will begin Phase 1 of reopening on May 11, 2020*:
Boise Idaho Temple
Bountiful Utah Temple
Brigham City Utah Temple
Cedar City Utah Temple
Frankfurt Germany Temple
Freiberg Germany Temple
Idaho Falls Idaho Temple
Logan Utah Temple
Manti Utah Temple
Monticello Utah Temple
Ogden Utah Temple
Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple
Payson Utah Temple
Provo City Center Temple
Provo Utah Temple
Stockholm Sweden Temple
Twin Falls Idaho Temple