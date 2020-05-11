SALT LAKE CITY | By BRADY McCOMBS (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Thursday it will reopen 17 of its sacred temples for wedding ceremonies in Utah, Idaho and abroad.

Church officials said in a news release that 17 temples in Idaho, Utah, Germany and Sweden will reopen Monday for marriage ceremonies only, under phase 1. Phase 1 allows for marriages for previously endowed members under strict guidelines and safety precautions, with a limited number of guests.

The faith plans a four-phase reopening of its 167 temples worldwide that were closed after the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

The following temples will begin Phase 1 of reopening on May 11, 2020*:

Boise Idaho Temple

Bountiful Utah Temple

Brigham City Utah Temple

Cedar City Utah Temple

Frankfurt Germany Temple

Freiberg Germany Temple

Idaho Falls Idaho Temple

Logan Utah Temple

Manti Utah Temple

Monticello Utah Temple

Ogden Utah Temple

Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

Payson Utah Temple

Provo City Center Temple

Provo Utah Temple

Stockholm Sweden Temple

Twin Falls Idaho Temple