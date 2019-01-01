IDAHO | By REBECCA BOONE (AP) — Idaho’s nursing homes have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with at least 150 cases at 16 different long-term care facilities in the state.

So far, at least 26 people at such facilities have died from COVID-19. But public health officials aren’t releasing the names of the facilities, making it difficult to gauge if they’ve had appropriate access to testing for staffers and residents or whether they are facilities with known infection control problems.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr says the state is currently tracking active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.