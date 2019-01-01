IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Officials say 16 elk died sometime during the winter at an eastern Idaho wildlife management area when a stack of hay containing one-ton bales collapsed and fell, crushing some of the elk and causing others to be trampled to death.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Saturday that it appears the elk broke through a high fence and ate at the bottom of the haystack, causing it to collapse.

The haystack is on the Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area about 15 miles east of Idaho Falls.

The hay was leftover from an emergency feeding of elk in 2016 following a large wildfire.