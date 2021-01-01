$1,200 prize raffle offered in Wyoming for turning in moss balls

CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — People in Wyoming who turn in aquarium moss balls for disposal will be eligible to win $1,200.

Wyoming officials have been alarmed by the recent discovery of zebra mussels in moss balls sold in pet stores. So far, the small mussels haven’t become established in Wyoming waters but they’ve devastated ecosystems elsewhere in the U.S.

The invasive mussels can also clog pipes for water systems.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Trout Unlimited and others have teamed up for a moss ball raffle.

People who turn in moss balls at any of 10 locations around Wyoming may enter to win $1,200.